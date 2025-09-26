Bush launches new initiative with Project Mental Health, drops video for 'I Beat Loneliness

Gavin Rossdale of the band Bush performs ahead of Shinedown at Target Center on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Bush is looking out for their fans’ mental health. The band has launched a new mental health initiative with Project Mental Health ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.

The Bush x Project Healthy Minds website is a place folks can go for resources and support, including educational content and practical tools. It also offers ways to connect with mental health support networks.

According to a press release, with the initiative the band “aims to use their platform to not only raise awareness but also provide fans with actionable resources and support.”

To coincide with the launch, Bush has released a video for "I Beat Loneliness," the title track off their latest album, which was released in July.

“It’s a great paradox,” frontman Gavin Rossdale says of the song. “It’s about embracing the moment, even when life feels heavy, finding strength and hope within yourself, and holding onto wonder.”

