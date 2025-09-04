'Burnt out' Morrissey offers sale of 'business interests in "The Smiths"'

Morrissey Performs At Wembley Arena Morrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena on March 14, 2020 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

For Morrissey, The Smiths may indeed be a light that's gone out.

Moz has taken to his Morrissey Central website to "offer for sale all of his business interests in 'The Smiths' to any interested party/investor."

Said sale would apparently include rights to the name "The Smiths," all Morrissey-created Smiths artwork, merchandising, publishing and synchronization.

"I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce," Morrissey writes, referring to Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, late bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce. "I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution."

"The songs are me - they are no one else - but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year," the singer continues. "I must now protect myself, especially my health."

If you're a "serious investor," you're instructed to contact eaves7760@gmail.com.

The Smiths released four albums over their brief but hugely impactful run from 1982 to 1987. Morrissey and Marr have remained estranged since the band broke up.

In 2024, Morrissey claimed that he'd accepted a "lucrative offer" to reunite The Smiths, but Marr "ignored" it. Marr later clarified that he flatly turned down the offer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

