Bug out with The Neighbourhood in new 'Planet' video

The Neighbourhood has premiered the video for "Planet," a track off the band's latest album, 2025's (((((ultraSOUND))))).

The clip might trigger anyone with entomophobia, or the fear of insects, as it includes close-up shots of ants, cockroaches and a praying mantis.

If you can stomach that, you can watch the "Planet" video on YouTube.

(((((ultraSOUND))))) marked the fifth Neighbourhood album and their first in five years. A deluxe version, dubbed (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, dropped in February.

The Neighbourhood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

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