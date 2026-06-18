Bug out with The Neighbourhood in new 'Planet' video

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD The Neighbourhood on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Neighbourhood has premiered the video for "Planet," a track off the band's latest album, 2025's (((((ultraSOUND))))).

The clip might trigger anyone with entomophobia, or the fear of insects, as it includes close-up shots of ants, cockroaches and a praying mantis.

If you can stomach that, you can watch the "Planet" video on YouTube.

(((((ultraSOUND))))) marked the fifth Neighbourhood album and their first in five years. A deluxe version, dubbed (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, dropped in February.

The Neighbourhood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

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