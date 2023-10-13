Brittany Howard shares new solo single, "What Now"

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

Brittany Howard has shared a new single called "What Now."

The tune is the title track off the Alabama Shakes frontwoman's upcoming sophomore solo album, the follow-up to 2019's Jaime.

"'What Now' is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs," Howard says. "It's never my design to hurt anyone's feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it's a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal."

You can listen to "What Now" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Howard will launch a fall U.S. tour November 6 in Birmingham, Alabama. She's also announced a batch of 2024 dates, running from February 6 in Chicago to February 23 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Tickets to the 2024 shows go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!