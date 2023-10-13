Brittany Howard shares new solo single, "What Now"

Brittany Howard has shared a new single called "What Now."

The tune is the title track off the Alabama Shakes frontwoman's upcoming sophomore solo album, the follow-up to 2019's Jaime.

"'What Now' is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs," Howard says. "It's never my design to hurt anyone's feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it's a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal."

You can listen to "What Now" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Howard will launch a fall U.S. tour November 6 in Birmingham, Alabama. She's also announced a batch of 2024 dates, running from February 6 in Chicago to February 23 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Tickets to the 2024 shows go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.