Brittany Howard announces US headlining solo shows

Brittany Howard has announced a run of U.S. solo shows.

The headlining run launches November 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, and will conclude November 15 in Dallas.

"I just finished my new album and felt the itch to play some shows!" the Alabama Shakes frontwoman says.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

Howard put out her debut solo album, Jaime, in 2019. Her next record will be with Island Records, with whom she's just signed a new deal.

