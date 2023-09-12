Brittany Howard announces US headlining solo shows

2023 Bumbershoot Festival Mat Hayward/Getty Images (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Brittany Howard has announced a run of U.S. solo shows.

The headlining run launches November 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, and will conclude November 15 in Dallas.

"I just finished my new album and felt the itch to play some shows!" the Alabama Shakes frontwoman says.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

Howard put out her debut solo album, Jaime, in 2019. Her next record will be with Island Records, with whom she's just signed a new deal.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!