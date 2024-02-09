Brittany Howard teases "evolution" with '﻿What Now'﻿ solo album: "I'm very proud of it"

Brittany Howard has released her sophomore solo album, What Now. As heard on her solo debut, 2019's Jaime, Howard's expanded her sound far beyond that of Alabama Shakes, and that continues with What Now.

"What you can expect from me is what you can always expect, which is the unexpected," Howard tells ABC Audio of What Now. "It's definitely [an] evolution, and I'm very excited to share that."

"I'm very proud of it, it's something that I really like," she adds. "I think that's what matters most of all, creatively."

While Jaime was released just before the world shut down in 2020, Howard is already on the road in support of What Now.

"I've been working really hard with the band to create and produce something very visual and very visceral," Howard says of her live experience. "I've never had the opportunity to do that before, so I'm excited to really pour my whole heart into it and share that expression with people who come to see shows."

Howard has U.S. headlining dates scheduled into April. She'll also be playing sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo.

