Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes hit with phone while onstage during show in St. Louis

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns for ABA)

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes was hit with a phone seemingly thrown from someone in the crowd during the band's show in St. Louis on Monday.

Fan-shot footage shows the phone striking Sykes toward the end of a rendition of the track "Happy Song."

"Who the f*** just threw a phone at my f****** head?" Sykes said before tossing the phone to what appears to be security near the front of the stage.

Sykes continued on with the show, though as Setlist.fm notes, Bring Me cut one song out of the set, performing 16 tracks instead of the usual 17 they've been playing on their ongoing U.S. tour.

Bring Me the Horizon's tour is scheduled to continue Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.