Bring Me the Horizon, boygenius win 2024 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon and boygenius were among the winners at the 2024 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

Oli Sykes and company earned the Alternative/Rock Act prize, while the "Not Strong Enough" trio was named International Group of the Year.

The other Alternative/Rock Act nominees included The Rolling Stones and Blur. Foo Fighters, blink-182 and Paramore were also up for International Group of the Year.

The 2024 BRIT Awards took place Saturday, March 2, in London. For the full list of winners, visit BRITS.co.uk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

