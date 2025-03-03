Bring Me the Horizon announces USA Ascension Program tour

Courtesy of Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the USA Ascension Program, kicks off Sept. 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps up Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. The bill will also include Motionless in White.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

The headlining dates will be bookended by sets at the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals. If your city isn't on the itinerary, don't lose hope just yet — the announced dates make up just the first run of a two-part tour.

Bring Me the Horizon's most recent album is 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!