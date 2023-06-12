Brian Johnson makes surprise appearance at Sam Fender’s Newcastle concert

AC/DC's Brian Johnson made a surprise appearance over the weekend, joining Sam Fender at one of his two homecoming shows at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, where the pair treated the crowd to two AC/DC classics.

Loudersound reports that Fender had just brought out his former guitar teacher Phil Martin and told the crowd they planned to play some AC/DC when he added, "We cannot really do AC/DC songs without the one, the only Geordie legend, the singer of AC/DC, Brian Johnson!"

Fan-shot footage on YouTube shows Fender and Johnson, who is from nearby Dunston, England, teaming up for “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long," much to the crowd's delight.

Johnson's appearance was his first live performance since joining Foo Fighters for their Taylor Hawkins tribute at London's Wembley Stadium last September. Next up, he and AC/DC will be one of the headliners for the Power Trip festival, happening October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California.

