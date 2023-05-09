Brent Smith teases next Shinedown album: "There are some really, really good songs"

Speaking with ABC Audio last year, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith shared that the band already had another whole record written to follow their 2022 album, Planet Zero. In revisiting that music earlier this year, Smith tells ABC Audio he was surprised by what he heard.

"I was like, 'Damn, there are some really, really good songs on here,'" Smith laughs. "'Maybe we should've put this on [Planet Zero], too.'"

"What you normally find is that you go back and listen to it and you're, like, 'Eh, not as good as I thought it was,'" he adds. "It's pretty solid."

Still, Smith and company plan to tinker with the material before it's completely done.

"[Bassist] Eric [Bass] always wants to update the sonics and certain things," Smith explains. "There's some lyrical things that we wanna change on a few of them."

As for when we'll get to hear the upcoming record, Smith is marking his calendar for 2024.

"I would bet on seeing a new Shinedown record next year," he says.

In the meantime, you can catch Shinedown on tour in continued support of Planet Zero. Their current spring run concludes Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, and they'll return to the road for a summer outing in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.