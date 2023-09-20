The Breeders share alternate "Divine Hammer" recording off upcoming 'Last Splash' reissue

The Breeders have shared an alternate version of their song "Divine Hammer," included in the upcoming 30th reissue of their 1993 album Last Splash.

The previously unreleased recording features Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis and is fittingly dubbed "Divine Mascis." You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Last Splash reissue will be released Friday, September 22. It includes remastered audio of the original album, which spawned the single "Cannonball" as well as the bonus track "Go Man Go."

The Breeders are on tour throughout the fall playing headlining shows and dates opening for Foo Fighters. They're also set to open for the New York City and Los Angeles stops on Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 tour.

