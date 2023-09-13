The Breeders opening for Olivia Rodrigo on 2024 tour

Olivia Rodrigo will be bringing some '90s alt energy on the road in 2024.

The Breeders are set to open for the "drivers license" star on her just-announced GUTS world tour. The "Cannonball" outfit will be on the bill for two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on April 5 and 6 and for the tour's closing dates at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on August 13 and 14.

You can register for your chance at tickets now through OliviaRodrigo.com.

Rodrigo will be touring in support of her new album, GUTS, which was largely influenced by her favorite rock and alternative acts. She's named Jack White and St. Vincent as mentors and recently called Rage Against the Machine her "favorite band right now."

The Breeders, meanwhile, are playing headlining dates and festival sets throughout the fall and opening for select Foo Fighters shows.

