The Breeders announce 30th anniversary ﻿'Last Splash﻿' reissue

4AD

By Josh Johnson

The Breeders have announced a reissue of the band's 1993 album, Last Splash, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The upcoming package is due out September 22 and includes remastered audio from the original analog tapes, as well as two previously unreleased tracks: "Go Man Go" and "Divine Mascis," an alternate version of the song "Divine Hammer" featuring vocals by Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis.

You can listen to "Go Man Go" now via digital outlets.

Last Splash, the second album from The Breeders, spawned the single "Cannonball" and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The Breeders will be playing Last Splash in full on a U.S. tour kicking off in September. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBreedersMusic.com.

