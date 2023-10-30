Brandon Flowers sings "Mr. Brightside" with Ed Sheeran in Las Vegas

By Josh Johnson

Brandon Flowers made a surprise appearance in front of a hometown audience during Ed Sheeran's concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 28.

The Killers frontman joined the pop star onstage for a rendition of the Vegas-born band's signature song "Mr. Brightside." The two also sang Sheeran's song "Castle on the Hill" together.

Fan-shot footage of the live collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

"Mr. Brightside," by the way, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The song was first released as a single on September 29, 2003.

