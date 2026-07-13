Brandon Flowers teases upcoming 'Paradise' song with Phil Collins reference

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is teasing a new song called "Paradise," a track off his upcoming solo album, Thrasher.

"Back in October '89, Phil Collins took 'Another Day In Paradise' from the working man," Flowers writes in a Facebook post. "This Friday the 17th, I'll be returning it to its rightful owner."

It's unclear what Flowers means exactly in referencing Collins' "Another Day in Paradise," though the song was criticized when it was originally released for its depiction of people experiencing homelessness.

Perhaps we'll find out when Flowers' "Paradise" seemingly drops on Friday.

Thrasher, Flowers' third solo effort and his first in 11 years, drops Aug. 21. It also includes the previously released single "Plans."

Flowers will launch a U.S. solo tour in September.

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