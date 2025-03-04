Brand New returning from hiatus with trio of live shows

Brand New appears to be kicking off a brand-new start.

The long-defunct emo band, which has been on hiatus since 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Jesse Lacey, has announced a trio of headlining shows taking place March 26 in Dallas, March 28 in Newport, Kentucky, and March 29 in Nashville.

A presale begins Wednesday at noon ET. For all ticket info, visit BrandNew-Live.com.

According to setlist.fm, Brand New played a private benefit concert in December. The March shows mark their first public live performances in nearly eight years.

In response to the allegations, Lacey wrote in a November 2017 Facebook post, "The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry."

"I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself," Lacey wrote. "I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

