Brad, featuring Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, releases new song, "Hey Now What's the Problem?"

Loosegroove Records

By Josh Johnson

Brad, the band featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, has released a new song called "Hey Now What's the Problem?"

The track will appear on the upcoming album In the Moment That You're Born, which features vocals recorded by late singer Shawn Smith prior to his death in 2019.

You can listen to "Hey Now What's the Problem?" now via digital outlets.

In the Moment That You're Born will mark the final Brad album. It arrives July 28. That same day, Brad will also release a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1993 debut, Shame.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!