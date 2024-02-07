boygenius sees post-Grammy Awards streaming boost

Even more people were listening to boygenius following their triple win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

According to data from Luminate, U.S. streams of the trio's catalog increased by 106% between Sunday, February 4, the day of the Grammys, and Monday, February 5. Additionally, streams of the song "Not Strong Enough" jumped by 102%.

"Not Strong Enough" won the Grammys for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, while boygenius' the record was named Best Rock Album. Member Phoebe Bridgers also took home the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her SZA collaboration, "Ghost in the Machine."

Days before the Grammys, boygenius announced that they were going on hiatus.

