boygenius sees post-Grammy Awards streaming boost

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards - Red Carpet Stewart Cook/CBS (Stewart Cook/CBS)

By Josh Johnson

Even more people were listening to boygenius following their triple win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

According to data from Luminate, U.S. streams of the trio's catalog increased by 106% between Sunday, February 4, the day of the Grammys, and Monday, February 5. Additionally, streams of the song "Not Strong Enough" jumped by 102%.

"Not Strong Enough" won the Grammys for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, while boygenius' the record was named Best Rock Album. Member Phoebe Bridgers also took home the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her SZA collaboration, "Ghost in the Machine."

Days before the Grammys, boygenius announced that they were going on hiatus.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!