boygenius premieres video for ﻿'the record'﻿ song, "Cool About It"

boygenius has premiered the video for "Cool About It," a track off their debut album, the record.

The animated clip, streaming now on YouTube, anthropomorphizes the relationship between a dog and their toy and could've probably also been the video for the early boygenius tune "Me & My Dog."

"'Cool About It' is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained," says director Lauren Tsai. "It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I'd lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life."

the record, which also includes the single "Not Strong Enough," was released in March. boygenius will launch a fall tour in support of the album, starting September 25 in Boston. The outing concludes with a Halloween show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

