boygenius pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with "The Parting Glass" recording

Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

boygenius has released a rendition of "The Parting Glass," a traditional Scottish holiday song covered by the late Sinéad O'Connor in 2002.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus recorded "The Parting Glass" in collaboration with the Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds. Proceeds will benefit the Aisling Project, which supports disadvantaged youth in Dublin. The organization was chosen by O'Connor's estate.

"We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project," says project leader Mícheál Clear. "It's an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O'Connor and we can't possibly thank boygenius enough."

You can listen to boygenius and Ye Vagabonds' version of "The Parting Glass" now via digital outlets.

"The Parting Glass" also marks this year's edition of Bridgers' annual charity song.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!