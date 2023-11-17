boygenius pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with "The Parting Glass" recording

boygenius has released a rendition of "The Parting Glass," a traditional Scottish holiday song covered by the late Sinéad O'Connor in 2002.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus recorded "The Parting Glass" in collaboration with the Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds. Proceeds will benefit the Aisling Project, which supports disadvantaged youth in Dublin. The organization was chosen by O'Connor's estate.

"We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project," says project leader Mícheál Clear. "It's an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O'Connor and we can't possibly thank boygenius enough."

You can listen to boygenius and Ye Vagabonds' version of "The Parting Glass" now via digital outlets.

"The Parting Glass" also marks this year's edition of Bridgers' annual charity song.

