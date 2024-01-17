boygenius nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

boygenius is among the nominees for the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

The "Not Strong Enough" trio and their album the record are up for the Outstanding Music Artist prize. Other nominees in that category include Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter.

"For 35 years, the GLAAD Media Awards has provided the global stage for LGBTQ creators, alongside industry talent and leaders to be celebrated and supported," says GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "At a time when the LGBTQ community is under attack by false narratives and misinformation, when less than half of American say they are familiar with transgender and nonbinary people, and when one in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ, this year's nominees powerfully reflect the realities of LGBTQ existence today, in our communities and around the globe."

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on March 14 and in New York City on May 11.

For more info, visit GLAAD.org.

