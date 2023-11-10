boygenius and Lana Del Rey nominated for Album of the Year at 2024 Grammys

boygenius' the record and Lana Del Rey's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd are among the nominees for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Additionally, boygenius' "Not Strong Enough" is up for Record of the Year, while Del Rey's "A&W" will compete for Song of the Year. Billie Eilish's Barbie soundtrack contribution — "What Was I Made For?" — is nominated for both Song and Record of the Year.

Rounding out the so-called "Big Four" categories is Best New Artist, which includes Noah Kahan and country-rock crossover act Jelly Roll.

As previously reported, boygenius earned four nominations in the rock and alternative categories. Member Phoebe Bridgers also scored a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with SZA, "Ghost in the Machine," bringing her total nomination count to seven, which is tied for second-most among all 2024 nominees.

Eilish has six nominations, mostly for "What Was I Made For?" The song will compete for awards including Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Music Video. The Barbie song "I'm Just Ken," which features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, is also up for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The 2024 Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

