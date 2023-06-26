boygenius dresses in drag during Nashville concert

boygenius dressed in drag during their concert in Nashville on Sunday, June 25, in protest of the bills Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee passed in March restricting public drag performances and banning gender-affirming care for minors.

The trio — made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — called Lee out directly at the show, according to video posted to social media.

"I would like you to scream so loud that Gov. Bill Lee can hear you," Baker told the crowd.

"Can we say 'F*** Bill Lee' on three?" asked Bridgers, to which the audience enthusiastically obliged.

boygenius has been touring behind the group's debut album, the record, which features the single "Not Strong Enough." The outing resumes July 28 in Vancouver.

