boygenius announces fall tour, including MSG & Hollywood Bowl shows

boygenius has announced a fall tour, including some of the biggest shows of the trio's career.

The outing begins September 25 in Boston and concludes Halloween night at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Along the way, boygenius will headline New York City's Madison Square Garden on October 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit xboygeniusx.com.

boygenius — made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — will be touring in continued support of their debut album, the record, which dropped in March. It includes the single "Not Strong Enough."

