boygenius announces new EP, '﻿the rest'

boygenius has announced a new EP called the rest.

The four-song collection will be released on October 13. A full track list has yet to be unveiled, but it does include a cut titled "Black Hole," which boygenius debuted during their fall tour kickoff show on Monday, September 25, in Boston.

The Boston show also featured a surprise appearance by Hozier, who, according to setlist.fm, joined Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus onstage for the closing performance of the boygenius song "Salt in the Wound."

the rest follows boygenius' full-length debut effort, the record, which dropped in March and includes the single "Not Strong Enough."

boygenius' fall tour continues Tuesday, September 26, with another performance in Boston and concludes with a Halloween show in Los Angeles.

