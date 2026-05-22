Boots Riley on new film 'I Love Boosters' + working with Keke Palmer: 'She's such a bright, shining beacon'

Boots Riley follows up Sorry to Bother You with his new film I Love Boosters, now in theaters. Like his previous film, the movie blends surrealism, comedy and a star-studded cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie and Demi Moore.

"[I Love Boosters] takes place in the world of professional shoplifters," he tells ABC Audio. "You could roughly say it's a heist comedy, and then you just add the fact of the cast, and you don't have to say more. If you want to know more than that, you want to know too much."

While Sorry to Bother You used telemarketing to critique capitalism, this film focuses on boosters aka professional shoplifters. Boots says he had personal experience with that world during his years as a "broke rapper" trying to keep up with fashion.

He explains, “I’ve spent decades being a broke rapper ... and when you have no money and you’re trying to stay fly, you better call a booster."

The film follows a group of professional shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven by stealing her clothes and reselling them.

Boots says his interest in boosters comes from how often they are “villainized,” suggesting they play a role in working-class communities and communities of color.

“Boosters serve in a world in which style ... is generated from communities of color and other poorer communities that can’t afford the stuff that gets generated from those inspirations,” he argues. “And so boosters actually end up ... being something that holds the community together while people are trying to survive.”

The film also stars Keke Palmer, whom Boots says he wanted to challenge creatively.

“People think she’s inspiring on film, and on TV and on Instagram. She’s more so in person,” he says. “She’s such a bright, shining beacon and she is smart as hell.”

He adds that he believes the film is both of their best work.

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