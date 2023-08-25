Book collection belonging to late Tom Verlaine to be sold

2019 Canadian Music Week Darren Eagles/Getty Images (Darren Eagles/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

A massive collection of books belonging to late Television frontman Tom Verlaine is being sold.

The sale will be handled by New York City's Better Read Than Dead bookshop in partnership with Capitol Hill Books.

"It is our distinct pleasure to announce the first of many waves of his massive (50,000) book collection being redispersed to the readers and dealers of his city at our monthly garage sale," Better Read Than Dead writes in an Instagram post. "Prices will be LOW and discounts HEAVY for those looking to wheel away books by the box."

Those interested can visit Better Read Than Dead's garage space at 539 Greene Ave. in Brooklyn August 26-27.

Verlaine passed away in January at age 73.

