Bono’s Surrender wins Audie Award for Audiobook of the Year

Bono has a new award to add to his trophy shelf.

The U2 frontman's memoir, Surrender, won Audiobook of the Year at the 2024 Audie Awards, which took place Monday, March 4, at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Surrender, which was released in November 2022 and featured the subtitle 40 Songs, One Story, followed Bono, born Paul Hewson, from his childhood in Dublin to the formation of U2 and their journey to superstardom.

Bono narrated the audiobook. Printed copies of Surrender featured 40 of his original drawings.

Following the release of Surrender, Bono went on a worldwide Stories of Surrender book tour, which hit 14 cities and included an 11-night residency at New York's Beacon Theatre.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.