Bono throws his support behind Bruce Springsteen: 'There's only one Boss in America'

Bono stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to promote his Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, and revealed where he stands in the war of words between Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Bono whose side he was on, the rocker replied with a grin, "I think there's only one Boss in America."

Bono was recently included in a Trump Truth Social post blasting him, Springsteen, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey, claiming they were paid to support Kamala Harris during the election, something Bono denied.

"Two points I'll make. One, to be in the company of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Oprah, I'll play tambourine in that band," Bono said. "And two, U2 and I have never (been) paid or played a show to support any candidate from any party. That has never happened."

He added, "It’s called Truth Social, it seems to be pretty antisocial and it’s not very true a lot of the time."

Bono also gave Kimmel an update on U2’s next album, confirming they've been in the studio.

"I think you sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present in order to make, you know, the sound of the future, which is what we want to do," he said. "It’s the sound of, I would say, four men who feel like their lives depend on it. And I remind them they do."

"Nobody needs a U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one, and I’m feeling very strong about its songs,” he added, noting they're "for every part of your life."

Bono: Stories of Surrender premieres May 30 on Apple TV+.

