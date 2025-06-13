Bono says Noel Gallagher is 'shocked by how great' reunited Oasis sounds

Q Awards 2018 - Winners
By Josh Johnson

It sure sounds like Noel Gallagher is happy with how Oasis is sounding leading up to the band's big reunion tour. That is, if Bono is to be believed.

The U2 frontman tells Apple Music he's "very close with Noel" and adds that he "got a message to me [that] he's kind of shocked by how great the band is."

"I think we're gonna have a good summer," Bono says, adding that he'll "of course" be attending a show on the Oasis tour, which kicks off in the U.K. in July.

The Oasis reunion ends the long and public feud between Noel and his brother, Liam Gallagher. The tour will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

