Bono releases 'Stories of Surrender EP' to coincide with documentary debut

Bono's Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, is out now, and to coincide with the release, the U2 frontman has dropped a three song live EP featuring tracks taken from his one-man stage show.

Songs on the EP include "Desire," "The Showman" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday," with Bono backed by Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard and vocals, and Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard and vocals, as well as his musical director Jacknife Lee.

Stories of Surrender EP is available now via digital outlets, with a 7-inch vinyl out now in Ireland, the U.K. and Germany, and available everywhere else on June 13.

Bono: Stories of Surrender is described as a "reimagining" of the U2 frontman's one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief. That coincided with the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November 2022.

The doc features footage from one of his shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, which had him sharing stories about his life, family, friends and more, along with performances of some U2 songs "that have shaped his life and legacy."

