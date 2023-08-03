Blur's Alex James announces new signature wine, Britpop

Roskilde Festival 2023 - Day 3 Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Don't just pop open a bottle of wine, Britpop one.

You can do just that thanks to Blur bassist Alex James, who's teamed up with Laithwaites Wine to launch Britpop Sparkling Wine.

"Perfect for the good times, great at lunchtime, great at dinnertime, great at breakfast time," James proclaims in an Instagram video.

Blur, meanwhile, just added a new entry into the Britpop canon with their album The Ballad of Darren, which marks their first record in eight years. The Ballad of Darren debuted at #1 in Blur's native England and features the single "The Narcissist."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

