Blur shares new ﻿'The Ballad of Darren'﻿ bonus track, "Sticks and Stones"

Blur has shared a new song called "Sticks and Stones," a bonus track off their new album, The Ballad of Darren.

"Sticks and Stones" was previously exclusive to the Japanese version of The Ballad of Darren. It features lead vocals by guitarist Graham Coxon.

The Ballad of Darren, the first Blur album in eight years, was released in July. It also features the single "The Narcissist."

Blur just played a pair of shows in Japan. They have upcoming dates in Portugal, Mexico and South America. No U.S. performances have been announced yet.

