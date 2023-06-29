Blur shares new ﻿'The Ballad of Darren﻿' song, "St. Charles Square"

Blur has shared a new song called "St. Charles Square," a track off their upcoming comeback album, The Ballad of Darren.

"St. Charles Square," which begins with the lyric "I f***** up/I'm not the first to do it," is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

The Ballad of Darren, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's The Magic Whip, arrives July 21. It also includes the lead single "The Narcissist."

Blur is currently traveling Europe while on tour for the first time in eight years. Their upcoming schedule also includes dates in Asia and South America; no U.S. dates have been announced so far.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

