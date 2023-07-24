Blur releases deluxe version of new ﻿'The Ballad of Darren'﻿ album

Blur has released a deluxe version of their new album, The Ballad of Darren.

The expanded set includes two bonus tracks: "The Rabbi" and "The Swan." You can listen to them now via digital outlets.

The original The Ballad of Darren, which includes the single "The Narcissist," just dropped on Friday, July 21. It marks the first Blur album in eight years, since 2015's The Magic Whip.

Blur will be playing The Ballad of Darren in full during a show in London taking place Tuesday, July 25, which will stream live online.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.