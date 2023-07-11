Blur performing new album ﻿'The Ballad of Darren﻿' in full at upcoming London show

Blur will be performing their upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren, in full at a newly announced show in London.

The concert takes place July 25 at the Eventim Apollo venue. Tickets go on sale July 18, exclusively for those who've preordered The Ballad of Darren.

If you miss out on tickets or otherwise can't make the show in person, have no fear. You'll be able to watch it via the livestream platform Driift as well as subsequent rebroadcasts for different time zones. For more info, visit Driift.live.

The Ballad of Darren, the first Blur album in eight years, drops July 21. It includes the lead single "The Narcissist."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.