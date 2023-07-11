Blur performing new album ﻿'The Ballad of Darren﻿' in full at upcoming London show

Parlophone/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Blur will be performing their upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren, in full at a newly announced show in London.

The concert takes place July 25 at the Eventim Apollo venue. Tickets go on sale July 18, exclusively for those who've preordered The Ballad of Darren.

If you miss out on tickets or otherwise can't make the show in person, have no fear. You'll be able to watch it via the livestream platform Driift as well as subsequent rebroadcasts for different time zones. For more info, visit Driift.live.

The Ballad of Darren, the first Blur album in eight years, drops July 21. It includes the lead single "The Narcissist."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!