Blur documentary and concert film in the works

Blur Concert in Bogota Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images (Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

For a band that's supposedly winding down, Blur's still got a bunch going on.

The U.K. film distribution company Altitude has announced that it's working on two new projects with the "Song 2" outfit: a feature-length documentary and a concert film capturing the band's performances at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

According to Deadline, the doc details Blur's 2022 reunion, which led to the 2023 album, The Ballad of Darren.

Blur supported The Ballad of Darren on an international tour, which did not come to the U.S. In December, frontman Damon Albarn hinted at another upcoming hiatus, sharing, "It's time to end this campaign." A month later, though, Blur was announced as part of the lineup for Coachella 2024.

