Blur announces 30th anniversary ﻿'The Great Escape﻿' vinyl reissue

'The Great Escape' reissue artwork. (Parlophone)
By Josh Johnson

Blur has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1995 album The Great Escape in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The two-LP package is due out ﻿Dec. 12. Along with the original album, the set includes various B-sides and bonus tracks, some of which have never before been available on vinyl.

The Great Escape arrived at the height of Blur's rivalry with Oasis — the album's lead single, "Country House," bested the Gallagher brothers' track "Roll with It" to grab the #1 spot on the U.K. Singles Chart in the infamous "Battle of Britpop."

The Great Escape also made waves in the U.S., becoming the first Blur album to chart on the Billboard 200.

Blur's most recent album is 2023's The Ballad of Darren. The band last performed at Coachella in 2024, which frontman Damon Albarn declared to be "probably our last gig."

Albarn, meanwhile, is busy with his band Gorillaz, which is currently playing a run of shows in London.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!