Bloc Party releases new song "Keep It Rolling" featuring KennyHoopla

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Bloc Party has teamed up with KennyHoopla to release a new song called "Keep It Rolling."

"I've been a fan of Kenny's for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together," says frontman Kele Okereke. "We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and 'Keep It Rolling' was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic."

"I've always been a huge Bloc Party fan so this was a bucket list collab for me," KennyHoopla adds. "I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it's always for family. I'm happy to call Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together."

You can listen to "Keep It Rolling," which notably marks Bloc Party's first collaborative single, now via digital outlets.

Bloc Party is currently on tour with Paramore. KennyHoopla will hit the road with Blink-182 in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

