Bloc Party announces 20th anniversary concert featuring full ﻿'Silent Alarm'﻿ performance

Bloc Party has announced a concert to celebrate their 20th anniversary of releasing music.

The show takes place on July 7 at London's Crystal Palace Park and will feature a full-album performance of Bloc Party's 2005 debut album, Silent Alarm. The Hives will also be on the lineup.

"Next year ... represents a milestone -- twenty years since we released our first proper single," Bloc Party says. "To celebrate, we're putting on our biggest ever headline show, a very special one-off outdoor event alongside a bill of amazing artists."

The "Banquet" outfit adds, "We're going to play Silent Alarm, plus a host of other favorites to nod to the past, whilst allowing all the new people who have found the band recently to come and hear these songs live and come aboard as we move on to whatever's next."

For ticket info, visit BlocParty.com.

In 2024, Bloc Party also plans to bring any missing songs from their discography to streaming services, including the much sought-after rarity "Skeleton."

