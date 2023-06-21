Bloc Party announces new EP, ﻿'The High Life'

Infectious/BMG

By Josh Johnson

Fresh off the road opening for Paramore, Bloc Party has announced a new EP called The High Life.

The four-track collection, which follows the 2022 album Alpha Games, is due out July 21.

"When we were invited on the Paramore tour, we really wanted to get together and capture where the band was at and share that music," says frontman Kele Okereke. "We're very proud of these four tracks and they hopefully offer a little bridge between Alpha Games and what's next for the band."

He adds, "To me, it's the sound of coming out of the wilderness and re-embracing life."

Bloc Party released a new song called "High Life" in April, as well as a collaboration with KennyHoopla, "Keep It Rolling," earlier in June.

