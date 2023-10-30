blink-182's ﻿'ONE MORE TIME..'.﻿ earns #1 ﻿'Billboard'﻿ 200 debut

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 has one more #1 album with ONE MORE TIME...

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker's first record in over 10 years debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 with a total of 125,000 equivalent album units, 101,000 of which were traditional album sales.

ONE MORE TIME... is blink's third #1 release following 2001's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and 2016's California, which marked the band's first album with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba in place of DeLonge.

DeLonge parted ways with blink in 2015 before returning to the band in 2022. The group launched their first tour with DeLonge since 2014 at April's Coachella festival, and will continue to hit the road in 2024 with a U.S. stadium and area tour kicking off in June.

ONE MORE TIME... faced some stiff competition to grab the top Billboard 200 spot, including from The Rolling Stones. The rock legends' new effort Hackney Diamonds, their first collection of original material in nearly 20 years, starts at #3 on the chart with 101,000 equivalent album units, 94,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

