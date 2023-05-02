Blink-182's new album will be "finished" ahead of US tour

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182's next album will be done before the week is over, if Travis Barker is to be believed.

In a recent tweet, the drummer shared, "Album will be finished before we leave on tour," which begins Thursday, May 4, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The album will mark Blink's first with founding member Tom DeLonge back in the band since 2011's Neighborhoods. Following the announcement of DeLonge's return last fall, Blink put out a new single called "Edging," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

DeLonge previously declared the upcoming record to be "the best album of our career."

Blink played their first shows back with DeLonge at this year's Coachella. They were originally supposed to kick off their tour in March in Mexico, but had to delay it due to Barker requiring surgery on his finger.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!