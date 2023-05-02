Blink-182's new album will be "finished" ahead of US tour

Blink-182's next album will be done before the week is over, if Travis Barker is to be believed.

In a recent tweet, the drummer shared, "Album will be finished before we leave on tour," which begins Thursday, May 4, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The album will mark Blink's first with founding member Tom DeLonge back in the band since 2011's Neighborhoods. Following the announcement of DeLonge's return last fall, Blink put out a new single called "Edging," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

DeLonge previously declared the upcoming record to be "the best album of our career."

Blink played their first shows back with DeLonge at this year's Coachella. They were originally supposed to kick off their tour in March in Mexico, but had to delay it due to Barker requiring surgery on his finger.

