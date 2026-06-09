Blink-182 shares ﻿'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket﻿' tease ahead of album's 25th anniversary

Blink-182 is teasing something related to the band's 2001 album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

The "All the Small Things" trio posted artwork from the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket cover to Facebook alongside a link to sign up for their email list.

Notably, the post comes days before Take Off Your Pants and Jacket turns 25 on Friday, perhaps suggesting that some sort of 25th anniversary celebration is in the works.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket marked the fourth blink-182 album and was the follow-up to their massive 1999 breakout effort, Enema of the State. It spawned singles in "First Date," "The Rock Show" and "Stay Together for the Kids," and became the first blink album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

In related news, blink-182 is confirmed to headline the 2027 editions of Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals.

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