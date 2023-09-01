Blink-182 postpones European dates due to Travis Barker's "urgent family matter"

Blink-182 has postponed the beginning of the band's European tour, which was set to kick off Friday, September 1, in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a social media post, the "All the Small Things" trio writes, "Due to an urgent family matter, [drummer] Travis [Barker] has had to return home to the States."

The band adds, "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Affected shows also include a second performance in Glasgow on September 2, as well as stops in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 4, and Dublin, Ireland, on September 5.

Blink-182 has been on tour this year celebrating the return of guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, who reunited with the band in 2022 after a seven-year absence. The group also released a new single, "Edging," and has been working on a new album.

