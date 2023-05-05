Blink-182 plays ﻿'California'﻿ songs with Tom DeLonge for first time during tour kick-off

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

At Blink-182's official reunion tour kick-off show Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, fans got a preview of what the band might've sounded like if Tom DeLonge had never left.

According to Setlist.fm, the show included performances of the songs "Bored to Death" and "Cynical," marking the first time Blink has played tracks off their 2016 album, California, with DeLonge.

California was the first of two records Blink released with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba, who joined the band in place of DeLonge following his 2015 departure. DeLonge rejoined Blink at the end of 2022, ending Skiba's tenure with the group.

Following the news of his return, DeLonge shared a message thanking Skiba for his time and contribution to Blink-182, writing, "The band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day." Skiba later said he was grateful to have played in Blink.

Prior to the St. Paul concert, Blink played two surprise sets at Coachella last month, which marked their first live performances with DeLonge in nine years. Their tour continues Saturday in Chicago.

Blink has also been working on a new album with DeLonge. They put out a new single, "Edging," last fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

