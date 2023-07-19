Blink-182 earns highest-grossing tour of career with reunion run

A whole lot of fans were watching, waiting and commiserating with Blink-182 during the band's reunion tour.

The U.S. leg of the outing, which featured the return of guitarist Tom DeLonge alongside bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker, brought in a total of $85.3 million across 564,000 tickets sold, Billboard reports.

That makes the tour the highest-grossing of Blink's career, handily beating out their previous high of $22.5 million, which they earned during their 2009 run. While that 2009 tour, which also marked a reunion for DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker following their 2005 breakup, did sell more tickets overall than this latest trek, the 2023 shows averaged a higher gross and attendance for each show.

DeLonge, a founding member of Blink, had been absent from the band since 2015. His return was announced in the fall of 2022 alongside the release of a new single, "Edging."

