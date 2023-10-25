Blink-182 announces digital-only '﻿ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿album with two bonus songs

Blink-182 has announced an expanded version of their new album, ONE MORE TIME..., featuring two bonus songs.

The digital-only set is available now exclusively through blink's web store. The two added songs are called "CUT ME OFF" and "SEE YOU."

Drummer Travis Barker previously teased a deluxe edition of ONE MORE TIME... in a social media post reading, "Wouldn't it be cool if the album had 2 more songs."

The standard ONE MORE TIME... was released Friday, October 20. It marks the first blink record to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Barker in over 10 years.

