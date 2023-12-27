Bleachers shares behind-the-scenes video from '﻿﻿Late Night' performance

Bleachers has shared a behind-the-scenes video from their recent performance on NBC's Late Night.

The two-minute clip, which was posted to the band's Instagram, shows the "Modern Girl" outfit backstage preparing to take the Late Night stage. We also see Jack Antonoff's bandmates laughing along while watching his sit-down interview with host Seth Meyers.

During their performance, Bleachers played their song "Alma Mater," which, like "Modern Girl," will appear on the group's upcoming self-titled debut album, due out March 8. Bleachers will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in May.

In other Bleachers happenings, Antonoff has shared a clip of an original holiday song on his TikTok, which he's only performed during his Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concerts.

