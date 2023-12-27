Bleachers shares behind-the-scenes video from '﻿﻿Late Night' performance

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers has shared a behind-the-scenes video from their recent performance on NBC's Late Night.

The two-minute clip, which was posted to the band's Instagram, shows the "Modern Girl" outfit backstage preparing to take the Late Night stage. We also see Jack Antonoff's bandmates laughing along while watching his sit-down interview with host Seth Meyers.

During their performance, Bleachers played their song "Alma Mater," which, like "Modern Girl," will appear on the group's upcoming self-titled debut album, due out March 8. Bleachers will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in May.

In other Bleachers happenings, Antonoff has shared a clip of an original holiday song on his TikTok, which he's only performed during his Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concerts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!